Shop Local | Cole and Co

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 7:31 AM CDT
Brownsville, Ky. (WBKO) - Kaley Skaggs gives us a look at Cole & Co., a clothing boutique for women’s apparel in Edmonson County. Co-owner Lainey Alexander says that the name comes from her late grandfather.

“Back in the summer my grandfather passed away and he never had any sons so we thought that this would be a good way to honor him,” she says.

You can find Cole & Co on South Main Street in Brownsville.

“We sell all kinds of different women’s apparel, from comfy to trendy,” says Alexander.

Now, more than ever, WBKO encourages you to support our local businesses and keep SOKY in business. Head on over to our Shop Local page!

