Shop Local | Cole and Co

Brownsville, Ky. (WBKO) - Kaley Skaggs gives us a look at Cole & Co., a clothing boutique for women’s apparel in Edmonson County. Co-owner Lainey Alexander says that the name comes from her late grandfather.

“Back in the summer my grandfather passed away and he never had any sons so we thought that this would be a good way to honor him,” she says.

You can find Cole & Co on South Main Street in Brownsville.

“We sell all kinds of different women’s apparel, from comfy to trendy,” says Alexander.

