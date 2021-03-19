Advertisement

Sunny Start to Spring!

Moderating Temperature Trend into Next Week!
By Shane Holinde
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re closing out Winter on a chilly note, fittingly enough! But a nice warmup is in store as we move into the first weekend of Spring!

Saturday and Sunday both look GREAT for outdoor plans! Daytime readings return to the low 60s Saturday and into the mid 60s Sunday under sunny skies! Dry weather continues into early next week along with even warmer air as highs go into the mid-to-upper 60s! Our next weather-maker shows up late Monday night into Tuesday as scattered showers are possible then with temperatures remaining warm. We’ll see more shower chances for Wednesday as well as Thursday, though the days won’t be a complete washout. Temperatures won’t be budged as highs are sticking around in the mid-to-upper 60s and low 70s. The first week of spring looks to continue the warm and wet - in fitting fashion!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 61, Low 33, winds E-7

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 65, Low 41, winds SE-7

MONDAY: Partly sunny and warm. High 68, Low 47, winds S-7

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 52

Today’s Low: 41

Normal High: 61

Normal Low: 38

Record High: 86 (1907)

Record Low: 8 (1892)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.77″ (-0.86″)

Yearly Precip: 13.78″ (+3.60″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

Today’s Sunset: 6:57 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:49 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 19 / Small Particulate Matter: 12)

UV Index: Mod (5)

Pollen Count: Moderate (7.1 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1323 Mold Spore Count)

