Advertisement

Three dead, two injured after three vehicle crash in McLean County

Police car
Police car(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 8:33 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALHOUN, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police say three people have died and two have been injured in a three-vehicle crash.

News outlets report the wreck happened around 11:30 a.m. in McLean County on Kentucky 81.

Trooper Corey King told the Messenger-Inquirer that a northbound sport utility vehicle and a dump truck heading south sideswiped.

King says the SUV went into the southbound lane and hit a southbound car.

The driver of the SUV was killed. The trooper says a woman and a child in the car died at the scene.

Two others in the car were taken to hospitals. The road was expected to be closed several hours.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

WKU cuts ties with Lost River Pizza
WKU parts ways with Lost River Pizza following controversial photo of owner
Lauren Ashley Baker was arrested and charged with murder, importing fentanyl and trafficking in...
2-year-old overdoses on sleeping mother’s fentanyl, police say
Raymond Keown
Case of 87-year-old accused of rape at a Bowling Green senior living facility heads to the grand jury
Barren River Drug Task Force gets meth, cocaine, marijuana, pills and money in Cave City drug...
Cops score cocaine, crystal meth and more in Cave City drug arrest
Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a structure fire on 812 Broadway Avenue
Bowling Green Fire Department responds to structure fire on 703 East 12th Avenue

Latest News

Free rides for COVID vaccine appointments in Todd, Allen Counties
Free rides for COVID vaccine appointments in Todd, Allen Counties
Bowling Green Fire Department responds to structure fire on 812 Broadway Avenue
Bowling Green Fire Department responds to structure fire on 812 Broadway Avenue
Police officers stand guard during the Good Trouble Tuesday march for Breonna Taylor on...
Kentucky bill criminalizing taunts against police stalls
Med Center Health says mobile vaccination unit may be a future goal
Med Center Health Says Mobile Vaccine Unit May Be A Future Goal
Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a structure fire on 812 Broadway Avenue
Bowling Green Fire Department responds to structure fire on 703 East 12th Avenue