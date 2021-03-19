Three dead, two injured after three vehicle crash in McLean County

CALHOUN, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police say three people have died and two have been injured in a three-vehicle crash.

News outlets report the wreck happened around 11:30 a.m. in McLean County on Kentucky 81.

Trooper Corey King told the Messenger-Inquirer that a northbound sport utility vehicle and a dump truck heading south sideswiped.

King says the SUV went into the southbound lane and hit a southbound car.

The driver of the SUV was killed. The trooper says a woman and a child in the car died at the scene.

Two others in the car were taken to hospitals. The road was expected to be closed several hours.

