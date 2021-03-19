Two men arrested in Glasgow after drugs and glass pipe were found

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Two Glasgow man were arrested after drugs and a glass pipe were found.

According to Glasgow Police they made contact with Donald Boatman Jr. and Charles Harper after a complaint on North Race Street.

Officers found methamphetamine, a marijuana grinder, and a glass pipe.

Both men are charged with possessing drug paraphernalia and trafficking a controlled substance.

