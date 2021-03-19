Vaccine clinic open to anyone 16 and up on Saturday in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Housing Authority of Bowling Green, CDS#10 Pharmacy, State Street Baptist Church, and 11th Street Baptist Church have teamed up to provide a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Saturday.

“It is wide open and if anyone has not had a vaccination we encourage you to come. If you really want to put COVID in its place get vaccinated so we can get back to some normalcy,” said Rev. Carl Whitfield, 11th Street Baptist Church.

“We just want to open up our doors so that people will have an opportunity to get this vaccination so that as Rev. Whitfield said get back to some kind of normalcy,” added Reggie Jackson, State Street Baptist Church.

Rev. Whitfield is fully vaccinated and is encouraging others in his community if they have not been vaccinated to come to one of the churches on Saturday.

“What we are wanting to do is make sure everybody gets vaccinated. If everyone is like me I am a family man, I am a grandfather, I am a husband and a father, and I am also a pastor. I want to get back to where I do not have to worry about a fist bump or an elbow bump. I want to be able to shake their hand. I want to be able to give them a hug and just be able to fellowship,” said Rev. Whitfield.

Those attending the vaccine clinic will receive the Pfizer vaccine. The CDS #10 Pharmacy will give you a vaccine card with the appointment for your second shot.

“We are just looking for a great turn out anyone who has not been vaccinated has an opportunity to go on their website get registered,” added Rev. Whitfield.

The vaccine clinic at State Street Baptist Church is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the 11th Street Baptist Church clinic will be from 2 p.m to 5 p.m.

To sign up online click here. They will also take walk-ins if you cannot register online.

