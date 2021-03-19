WKU parts ways with Lost River Pizza following controversial photo of owner

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - UPDATE: On Friday, Lost River Pizza Company owner Keith Coffman posted the following statement to the company’s Facebook account:

“This is Keith Coffman, The Owner of Lost River Pizza Co. I would like to personally thank everyone who has reached out to me and who has supported LRPC. I’m sorry if I offended anyone over a decade ago when I dressed up as CeeLo Green for a Halloween Party. I am a big fan of his music and thought it would be funny since most people had thought that he and I had an uncanny resemblance. He was on The Voice that year as a Judge, along with Christine Aguilera. My girlfriend and I dressed up as the pair for the party. People from all walks of life were at that party and nobody was taken back by me dressing as CeeLo. I even ended up winning The Costume Contest and got to sing CeeLo’ song “Crazy” with the band. I did it all in good fun with no malicious intentions.

“Unfortunately WKU & Aramark decided bow to the pressure that they were getting on social media. Even though Aramark Leadership knew about the social media posts that led to someone to post an old picture of me dressed up for The Halloween Party, they severed the contract that we had for the restaurant going on campus.

“This is part of a sad narrative of the direction of how what our society is becoming. A vocal minority of our population has an idealist, entitled, “how dare you” mentality that is fueled by the ability to share their opinions on social media. They are entitled to their right to do this by the constitution and laws that many of them are attempting to destroy while people on both sides of the political aisle use their naivety and surging energy to take political power and control.

“No one has ever asked me where I stand. Most think that I am a brash, hardcore conservative. I’m a registered Independent. I believe that we have to be fiscally responsible and also be able to take care of those that can’t take of themselves. We all get up and put out pants on one leg a time. None of us are perfect, certainly not me. I speak my mind, because I prefer honesty and integrity over lip service and misdirection.

“I hope that if I offended you, that you will accept my sincere apology. If you are just wanting to rip someone that you don’t know because you think it’s the cool thing to do, please get your own house in order before you rip me or anyone. Have a good rest of your day and come eat some pizza. Thanks.”

Western Kentucky University has cut ties with Lost River Pizza Company after a controversial photo surfaced of the owner, Keith Coffman.

The social media photo appears to show Coffman wearing blackface to a costume party.

This week, the university had announced that Lost River Pizza would be a new addition to the WKU Commons.

In a tweet, the WKU Restaurant Group said they learned that Lost River Pizza Company had a background that was inconsistent with their values, and as a result, would not be a good fit with in their restaurant portfolio. They said they are working to add another brand to the program and look forward to making the announcement soon.

13 News reached out to Coffman tonight who confirmed the photo and said, “I hate that this happened. I’m sorry that it happened as I never tried to hurt or offend anybody.”

“I didn’t know it was bad at the time, 12 to 13 years ago. I do personally apologize if I’ve offended anyone.”

We are working to add another brand to the program and look forward to making that announcement soon. (2/2) — WKU Restaurant Group (@wkurg) March 18, 2021

