WKU students say they’re getting the vaccine to protect others

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some young adults say they are getting vaccinated to protect others.

Med Center Health opened vaccinations up to 16 and older this week.

13 News spoke with several Western Kentucky University students who have gotten the vaccine or scheduled an appointment. Student Rodrigo Galvez-Vega says he’s eager to get his scheduled now that he has that option at the Medical Center.

Galvez-Vega says his main motivation is protecting the vulnerable people in his life.

”My grandfather passed away because of COVID complications and he’s back in Mexico. I never really got to know him, and it sucks because I’ll never get to know him. That’s part of the reason I want to get it,” Galvez-Vega explains emotionally.

Another student, Junior Braden Kemmer, decided to get the vaccine to protect those around him. He received his first dose of Pfizer back in December.

Kemmer works in a nursing home part-time, and he says it was important to him to keep his residents safe. Additionally, he wanted to keep his fellow students safe, especially as someone who is from Louisville.

”I feel like I could go ahead and protect myself and others better by going ahead and getting it, especially since I lived in the biggest city in Kentucky. There are the most cases. So going from the biggest city to college where I’m going to be around people all the time, it would protect me and others a lot more,” Kemmer says.

He says getting the vaccine so early felt like an honor.

You can find the running total of viral tests performed for the WKU community on WKU’s covid dashboard. Or visit Healthy on the Hill for the latest guidelines from WKU.

To schedule your vaccination appointment with Med Center Health, text covid to 270-796-4400. You can find out more information about the vaccine from Med Center Health here.

