WKU students start online petition to walk across the stage at graduation

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Graduation time is a moment every student looks forward to. It’s a moment to reflect on his or her achievements with family and friends. But in this era of COVID-19, everything about a traditional graduation ceremony has changed to some degree.

Masks and social distancing have altered the reality of a usual ceremony. Handshaking and hugs absent from this year’s festivities.

“We’ve been working hard to try to come up with a ceremony that not only is safe for all of our participants, including the ones who come to watch the ceremony, and our graduates but one that sufficiently recognizes the students for their accomplishment,” said WKU Director of Media Relations, Bob Skipper. Skipper says he understands that some students still want a traditional ceremony with the ability to walk across the stage.

Students outlined their request on a Change.org petition you can view by clicking here.

The petition reads, “Here is the proposed solution for a COVID safe graduation ceremony that will truly honor the graduates:

1. Bring back individual ceremonies for each college- this will allow guests and graduates to spread out, maintaining distance among groups, and it will potentially allow graduates to bring more than 4 guests.

2. Allow graduates to walk across the stage without shaking the hands of the president and provost- This will keep all parties involved safe while still traditionally honoring graduates.

With masks, outdoor seating, smaller ceremonies, and no physical contact with the provost and president, graduates can still be honored while maintaining a COVID safe environment.”

In 2020 ceremonies were canceled altogether due to COVID-19--Skipper says the administration is working to find a solution.

“We’re also looking at, at an opportunity for them to walk up to the stage with the restrictions, we will be shaking hands, but they still be able to, as their name is called, they’ll be able to come up receive their diploma cover and speak to their Dean’s and probably the president,” said Skipper. “We’re taking several other precautions, the students will be on the field at the football stadium, they will be seated six feet apart, we’ll have all the seating set so that there’s properly distanced they will be wearing masks. We will have a set number of tickets available for parents, family members, friends, right now that’s going to be four tickets per graduate. That will allow them inside the stadium. We have overflow capabilities inside diddle arena and on the South Lawn where they’ll be able to watch the ceremonies on large video screens.”

13 News will be speaking with students at WKU about their thoughts on this semester’s graduation plans. You can find the latest commencement information by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.