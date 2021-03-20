Advertisement

Bowling Green Fire Department responds to structure fire on 703 East 12th Avenue

Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a structure fire on 703 East 12th Avenue, around 6:21 p.m.

According to the Bowling Green Fire Department, the building was unoccupied at the time, and no individuals were inside.

Crews extinguished the fire, and 30 personal were on the scene.

Bowling Green Fire Department says no injuries were reported.

The origin and the cause of the fire are still under investigation.

