Bracket set for Girls’ 4th Region Tournament
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The matchups for the Girls’ 4th Region Tournament have been set after the tournament draw Saturday morning at Warren East High School.
This year, the district winners will host the opening round games. The semifinals and finals will be held at E.A. Diddle Arena on the campus of Western Kentucky.
First Round Matchups
Russellville at Barren County
Greenwood at Metcalfe County
Russell County at Bowling Green
Glasgow at Franklin-Simpson.
First-round games will be played on Thursday, March 25 at 7 p.m. CT.
Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.