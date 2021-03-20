Bracket set for Girls’ 4th Region Tournament

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The matchups for the Girls’ 4th Region Tournament have been set after the tournament draw Saturday morning at Warren East High School.

This year, the district winners will host the opening round games. The semifinals and finals will be held at E.A. Diddle Arena on the campus of Western Kentucky.

First Round Matchups

Russellville at Barren County

Greenwood at Metcalfe County

Russell County at Bowling Green

Glasgow at Franklin-Simpson.

First-round games will be played on Thursday, March 25 at 7 p.m. CT.

