Gov. Beshear: 644 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday, 25 deaths
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced 644 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 420,512 cases.
457 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 111 in the ICU. 65 patients remain on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate is 3.07%
The governor also announced 25 new deaths on Saturday. This brings the state’s death toll to 5,720.
4,761,249 tests have been administered in the state so far, and at least 49,088 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19
