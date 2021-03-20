Hilltoppers wrap up first week of spring practice

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Western Kentucky Football concluded its first week of spring practice Saturday morning.

“A lot of good competition out there,” said head coach Tyson Helton. “We threw a lot at the guys. A tone of drills and different situations. I thought they handled it really well.”

Through the first three practices of the spring, Helton said the team has looked about how you’d expect, some good and some good and some bad on both sides of the ball. The Tops have the basics down, now comes operating at a high level.

“We had a good offensive drive going but we checked it, quarterback checked it, the receiver didn’t see it,” Helton said. “If we’re on the same page he’s going to hit a big play, might even be a touchdown. Those are the difference in this kind of offense that will make or break you.”

Leading up to spring practice, members of the team took part player organized practices, which Helton said has been a big help through the first week. Many of the simple assignments the players are already familiar with. The quarterback understands the snap count, has the timing down with the running back to execute the handoff. The defense recognizes when to bring pressure or not.

“A lot of those things you wouldn’t get done if they hadn’t had the opportunity to go out there and do that on their own,” Helton said. “We’re going into year three so our guys know how to work, they know what’s expected of them. It’s great that we trust them to go out there on their own and have their own practice and do their own thing because it’s not mandatory.”

Helton said the next step for the team is working on consistently making the plays that are often the difference-makers in ball games.

“Making the big play down the field as a receiver or coming up with a big stop on third down or not having the holding call on the offensive line after a big play,” Helton said. “Those are the things that we have to perfect.”

WKU will return to practice on Tuesday, March 23.

The team’s spring game will be held on Saturday, April 17.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.