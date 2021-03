BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Bowling Green Lady Purples held off Greenwood 50-45 to win their third-straight 14th District Title.

The Lady Purples and Lady Gators will play in the 4th Region Tournament. The tournament draw will take place Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m. at Warren East High School.

