Sunday brings sunshine and warmer air

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We kicked off the weekend to a cold start, but sunshine brought us back to seasonable conditions!

We have a warm and sunny end to the weekend, which calls for a great time to get those outdoor chores done! Though tonight will be chilly again, temperatures stay in the mid 60′s through the afternoon on Sunday. We kick off the beginning of the work week to a dry start with temps pushing in the upper 60s, but we’re tracking the return of moisture in the region! Scattered showers move in on Tuesday with highs in the mid 60s. We see another round of isolated showers roll in on Wednesday through Friday, though it won’t be a complete washout. Despite the wet few days, temps will remain in the mid 60s through the week into the weekend!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 65, Low 46, winds SE-7

MONDAY: Partly sunny and warm. High 68, Low 49, winds S-7

TUESDAY: Scattered showers and warm. High 66, Low 54, winds S-12

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 64

Today’s Low: 32

Normal High: 61

Normal Low: 38

Record High: 85 (1921)

Record Low: 16 (1914)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.77″ (-1.00″)

Yearly Precip: 13.8″ (+3.46″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

Today’s Sunset: 6:58 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:47 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 41 / Small Particulate Matter: 15)

UV Index: High (6)

Pollen Count: Moderate (7.1 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1323 Mold Spore Count)

