Advertisement

Sunday brings sunshine and warmer air

Temps rise into the mid 60s to end the weekend!
By Ethan Emery
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We kicked off the weekend to a cold start, but sunshine brought us back to seasonable conditions!

Great day for a dog walk!
Great day for a dog walk!(WBKO)

We have a warm and sunny end to the weekend, which calls for a great time to get those outdoor chores done! Though tonight will be chilly again, temperatures stay in the mid 60′s through the afternoon on Sunday. We kick off the beginning of the work week to a dry start with temps pushing in the upper 60s, but we’re tracking the return of moisture in the region! Scattered showers move in on Tuesday with highs in the mid 60s. We see another round of isolated showers roll in on Wednesday through Friday, though it won’t be a complete washout. Despite the wet few days, temps will remain in the mid 60s through the week into the weekend!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 65, Low 46, winds SE-7

MONDAY: Partly sunny and warm. High 68, Low 49, winds S-7

TUESDAY: Scattered showers and warm. High 66, Low 54, winds S-12

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 64

Today’s Low: 32

Normal High: 61

Normal Low: 38

Record High: 85 (1921)

Record Low: 16 (1914)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.77″ (-1.00″)

Yearly Precip: 13.8″ (+3.46″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

Today’s Sunset: 6:58 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:47 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 41 / Small Particulate Matter: 15)

UV Index: High (6)

Pollen Count: Moderate (7.1 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1323 Mold Spore Count)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WKU cuts ties with Lost River Pizza
WKU parts ways with Lost River Pizza following controversial photo of owner
Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a structure fire on 812 Broadway Avenue
Bowling Green Fire Department responds to structure fire on 703 East 12th Avenue
WKU professor teaches one last class after 42 year career on the hill.
WKU professor teaches one last class after a 42-year career on the hill
“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
Barren River Drug Task Force gets meth, cocaine, marijuana, pills and money in Cave City drug...
Cops score cocaine, crystal meth and more in Cave City drug arrest

Latest News

A warm day in the region.
A sunny and warm Sunday forecast
Dry air moves in as we end the final day of winter on a cool note. Warmer air moves in by early...
A breezy, chilly and cloudy end to the week!
Spring starts Saturday!
Breezy, chilly and cloudy for the final day of winter!
Tracking drier air by the end of the week!
Showers possible this afternoon before cooling down!