T.J. Regional Health celebrate release of COVID-19 patient

T.J Regional Health said they are thankful for the positive outcome, and for the team members who worked tirelessly to make it possible.(T.J. Regional Health)
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, the team at T.J. regional health celebrated the release of a COVID-19 patient, who had been there for several weeks.

According to a Facebook post from T.J. Regional Health, the patient will continue to work on getting stronger at a rehab facility before going home.

Posted by T.J. Regional Health on Friday, March 19, 2021

T.J Regional Health also said they are thankful for the positive outcome, and for the team members who worked tirelessly to make it possible.

