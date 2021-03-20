T.J. Regional Health celebrate release of COVID-19 patient

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, the team at T.J. regional health celebrated the release of a COVID-19 patient, who had been there for several weeks.

According to a Facebook post from T.J. Regional Health, the patient will continue to work on getting stronger at a rehab facility before going home.

T.J Regional Health also said they are thankful for the positive outcome, and for the team members who worked tirelessly to make it possible.

