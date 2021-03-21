Advertisement

“Bunny Hop Trail” lets families enjoy Easter amid pandemic

By Ashton Jones
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As we hop into spring, the local Parks and Recreation team is trying to cheer up the public.

Bowling Green Parks and Rec hosted a “Bunny Hop Trail” at Preston Miller Park. The trail’s hours were from 7:00 am to 5:30 pm.

It included a few games, activities and prizes for the kids. The special guest for the day was the easter bunny of course.

[Story continues after Twitter embed.]

Who is excited for the BGPR Bunny Hop Trail this coming weekend?! As you hop on out to Preston Miller Park, here is a...

Posted by City of Bowling Green, KY - Municipal Government on Friday, March 19, 2021

The department has actually held events for most of the big holidays--all outdoors to stay covid-friendly.

”So this bunny hop event is sort of an adaptation of some of the things that we’ve done throughout covid... This bunny hop trail is just another attempt for us as a parks department to give the community something fun to do and safe to do even in the middle of covid,” Cameron Levis with the Bowling Green Parks and Recreation department explains.

Levis says it’s their way of serving the public through these hard times. You can see more from the event below:

A special guest was hopping around Preston Miller Park today....who was able to spot them? Come to the BGPR Bunny Hop Trail tomorrow from 12-3, and you may just see them hopping around again! #BGPRBunnyHopTrail #HappySpring

Posted by City of Bowling Green, KY - Municipal Government on Saturday, March 20, 2021

