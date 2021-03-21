“Bunny Hop Trail” lets families enjoy Easter amid pandemic

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As we hop into spring, the local Parks and Recreation team is trying to cheer up the public.

Bowling Green Parks and Rec hosted a “Bunny Hop Trail” at Preston Miller Park. The trail’s hours were from 7:00 am to 5:30 pm.

It included a few games, activities and prizes for the kids. The special guest for the day was the easter bunny of course.

The department has actually held events for most of the big holidays--all outdoors to stay covid-friendly.

”So this bunny hop event is sort of an adaptation of some of the things that we’ve done throughout covid... This bunny hop trail is just another attempt for us as a parks department to give the community something fun to do and safe to do even in the middle of covid,” Cameron Levis with the Bowling Green Parks and Recreation department explains.

Levis says it’s their way of serving the public through these hard times. You can see more from the event below:

