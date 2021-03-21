CDS #10 Pharmacy provides community vaccine clinic

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Housing Authority of Bowling Green, CDS #10 Pharmacy, and two local churches teamed up to provide a vaccine clinic Saturday.

Anyone 16 and up could go to either State Street Baptist Church or 11th Street Baptist Church on Saturday to receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. This is the second community vaccine clinic CDS #10 has held at State Street Baptist Church.

“I am very excited to be here today. You know as pharmacists, sometimes we don’t realize the service we provide to the community and after my first clinic, it was like wow. I told my husband I was hoping to come back and it is an awesome experience and overwhelming. “Jane Lacefield, a pharmacist.

CDS #10 has been applying to receive COVID-19 vaccines for months and they said it was a relief to receive such a large shipment of the Pfizer vaccine this week.

“It is just a relief to get this big shipment. Also, it was a little scary too because the Pfizer you know takes a little bit more to keep in the cold chain supply. But once I figured it out we were good,” added Lacefield.

Reatha Halcomb took advantage of the vaccine clinic Saturday. She is 96 years young and will be celebrating her 97th birthday at the end of the month. She said the shot was painless.

Those who attended the clinic’s Saturday will need to return in three weeks for their second shot.

