Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: 10th straight week of declining COVID-19 cases, lowest positivity rate since July

By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced 316 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the statewide total 420,828 to cases.

463 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 111 in the ICU. patients 71 remain on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate is 2.97%, the lowest since July 3.

The governor also announced 16 new deaths on Sunday. The state reported two new audit deaths. This brings the state’s death toll to 5,738.

Gov. Beshear said the state has vaccinated 139,530 Kentuckians with their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine this week. 34% of Kentuckians 18 years or older have been partially vaccinated.

4,761,249 tests have been administered in the state so far, and at least 49,105 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowling Green Fire Department rescues one person from Barren River Sunday morning
WKU professor teaches one last class after 42 year career on the hill.
WKU professor teaches one last class after a 42-year career on the hill
Haley Silvers (left) and Ashley Vincent (right) stand side by side at the register where they...
Gas station employees save woman from abduction
“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos

Latest News

Matalco, Pproducer of aluminum products, makes $53.5 million investment, creates 60 full-time...
Matalco planning facility in Simpson County
Jericho Pope of Glasgow
Methamphetamine found in home leads to arrest of Glasgow man
Kaley LIVE at Horse Cave to the Nines
Kaley LIVE at Horse Cave to the Nines
Good News: Ohio Art Student Wins National Award
Good News: Ohio Art Student Wins National Award
A great day to get those outdoor chores done!
Another dry and warm day before showers return this week