Advertisement

“Paint Her Story” honoring Women’s History Month

By Allison Baker
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -A local organization held an event for girls in Bowling Green on Saturday in honor of Women’s History Month.

“Paint Her Story” featured renowned artist Alice Waddell. The young women were able to take to a canvas and draw how they saw themselves now or in the future.

Each figure included converse and pearls in honor of women coming together on inauguration day.

“All of the canvases will allow the girls to paint chucks and pearls. Then they can essentially draw the body however they see themselves. The symbolism behind that really goes back to how we as women can find more ways to support each other and one of our recent examples of that is when so many women came together during the inauguration,” said Aurelia Spaulding, Founder / Executive Director, For a Real Change, Inc.

For a Real Change, INC. hopes to host more programs in the upcoming months.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WKU cuts ties with Lost River Pizza
WKU parts ways with Lost River Pizza following controversial photo of owner
Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a structure fire on 812 Broadway Avenue
Bowling Green Fire Department responds to structure fire on 703 East 12th Avenue
WKU professor teaches one last class after 42 year career on the hill.
WKU professor teaches one last class after a 42-year career on the hill
“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
Barren River Drug Task Force gets meth, cocaine, marijuana, pills and money in Cave City drug...
Cops score cocaine, crystal meth and more in Cave City drug arrest

Latest News

A warm day in the region.
A sunny and warm Sunday forecast
“Paint Her Story” honoring Women’s History Month
“Paint Her Story” honoring Women’s History Month
WKU professor teaches one last class after a 42-year career on the hill
WKU professor teaches one last class after a 42-year career on the hill
Gov. Beshear: 644 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday, 25 deaths
Gov. Beshear: 644 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday, 25 deaths
CDS #10 Pharmacy provides community vaccine clinic
CDS #10 Pharmacy provides community vaccine clinic