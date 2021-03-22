A dry and warm day before rain returns this week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a sunny weekend with seasonable conditions, we crank up the temperatures, but add some clouds into the mix to start your work week!

While you're checking social media today, make sure you find time to enjoy the warm conditions outside! Won't be as sunny as the weekend, but still nice! (WBKO)

This Monday we have a mix of sunshine and clouds with temperatures reaching the upper 60s and low 70s with fairly light winds out of the south. Clouds increase overnight into Tuesday as we have some showers move into the region by Tuesday afternoon - not a complete washout, but a day where an umbrella nearby would be handy! Temps on Tuesday will be slightly cooler as we have more breezy winds along with the clouds and rain, but highs still manage to reach the mid 60s! Wednesday will see showers more isolated in nature, as most of the day will be partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures going in the upper 60s and low 70s!

The light showers turn more moderate as we slide into Thursday - a day that looks to be soggy that could include some rumbles of thunder and gusty winds! High temps will still be in the upper 60s and low 70s, but skies will be overcast with the periods of rain. Showers and storms continue Thursday night into Friday morning before exiting the region - leaving us with partly cloudy skies and slightly cooler conditions to end the work week. The weekend starts off dry, but isolated shower chances return by Sunday with temperatures still steady in the mid-to-upper 60s and low 70s in the region.

This spring pattern continues as we head into the following week as we continue to see seasonable temps as well as seasonable moisture. If April showers brings May flowers, will March showers bring us more April flowers? Heck, we already have March flowers - and we’d love to see them! Send us your spring flowers/tree bloom photos to wbko.com/photos to be featured on 13 News or on our website!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer. High 70. Low 51. Winds S at 7 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Scattered showers possible. High 66. Low 58. Winds S at 14 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Isolated showers possible. High 72. Low 57. Winds S at 12 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 90 (1907)

Record Low Today: 20 (2002)

Normal High: 62

Normal Low: 39

Sunrise: 6:46 a.m.

Sunset: 7:00 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 23 / Small Particulate Matter: 35)

UV Index: Moderate (5 - Sunburn Time if Unprotected: 40 minutes)

Pollen Count: Moderate (7.3 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1696 Mold Spore Count)

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 68

Yesterday’s Low: 33

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.77″ (-1.15″)

Yearly Precip: 13.80″ (+3.31″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

