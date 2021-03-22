Advertisement

Barren Co. family establishes generous scholarship in memory of parents

By Ana Medina
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Three area school districts will benefit from a generous scholarship donation from the Gaunce family.

The Gaunce family says the scholarship was established in memory of their parents.

Barren County Schools expressed their gratitude via Twitter saying, “We extend our sincere appreciation to the Gaunce family for their generous donation to BC Schools. They established a scholarship in memory of their parents, Wayne and Pat Gaunce. Through this scholarship, they will touch the lives of countless children in our community.”

According to the family, the scholarship will touch the lives of countless children in the community.

The scholarship will benefit Barren County Schools, Caverna Independent Schools, and Glasgow Independent Schools.

Caverna Independent Schools also expressed their gratitude on Twitter.

Caverna Independent School District Superintendent, Cornelius Faulkner says, “in our district, we’re gonna, we’re gonna set ours up for a kid who is looking to go any post-secondary education, whether it’s, you know, to learn to trade, or to go to college, or anything as post-secondary, and then we want to make sure that student is someone who is doing some positive things in the community service work, you know, who really needs an opportunity that wouldn’t get one any other way.”

