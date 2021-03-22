Advertisement

Bowling Green Fire Department rescues one person from Barren River Sunday morning

By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to the Bowling Green Fire Department, one person was rescued from the Barren River early Sunday morning.

The Bowling Green Fire Department tells 13 News they received a call from the Bowling Green Police Department that a resident in the Mt Ayr subdivision in Bowling Green reported that they could hear screaming from the Barren River area.

Authorities say Bowling Green Police conducted a search and located one victim on the River Street side of the Barren River.

BGFD say they received a call to help with the water rescue around 3:30 a.m. and responded with 2 boats and around 20 personnel.

The person was treated by EMS on scene and transported to an area hospital. The current condition of the individual is unknown at this time

