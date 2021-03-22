Advertisement

Cave City man arrested for allegedly abusing three children

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Cave City man is arrested after police say he admitted to abusing three children.

According to police, 32-year-old Benjamin Brown said that he had kicked and grabbed the children by the throat on several occasions.

Reports say Brown also admitted to kicking the children in the stomach at least once a week, kicking one of the children while they were on the ground.

One of the children is reported to have had marks on their stomach after being kicked by Brown.

Brown was arrested and charged with Criminal Abuse 1st Degree- Child 12 or Under.

He was taken to the Barren County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haley Silvers (left) and Ashley Vincent (right) stand side by side at the register where they...
Gas station employees save woman from abduction
Bowling Green Fire Department rescues one person from Barren River Sunday morning
WKU professor teaches one last class after 42 year career on the hill.
WKU professor teaches one last class after a 42-year career on the hill
Missing person, Michael Carver.
Report: Missing homeless man hasn’t been seen since November

Latest News

Generic school photo.
Monroe County Schools will leave classes early on Wednesday
BGHS Swim Team students watch as the 'Dome of Champions' is demolished
BGHS’s ‘Dome of Champions’ torn down, new natatorium in the works
A project to improve a section of the Scottsville road corridor in Bowling Green has begun
Scottsville Road corridor project
Jeremy Waters
Pizza delivery driver, and two men recognized as heroes during house fire
Governor appoints Franklin attorney to judgeship
Mark Thurmond named Circuit Court Judge