Cave City man arrested for allegedly abusing three children

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Cave City man is arrested after police say he admitted to abusing three children.

According to police, 32-year-old Benjamin Brown said that he had kicked and grabbed the children by the throat on several occasions.

Reports say Brown also admitted to kicking the children in the stomach at least once a week, kicking one of the children while they were on the ground.

One of the children is reported to have had marks on their stomach after being kicked by Brown.

Brown was arrested and charged with Criminal Abuse 1st Degree- Child 12 or Under.

He was taken to the Barren County Jail.

