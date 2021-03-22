Advertisement

Dr. Anthony Fauci stars in children’s book

There’s a cartoon of Dr. Anthony Fauci on the front of a children's book all about him and his...
There’s a cartoon of Dr. Anthony Fauci on the front of a children's book all about him and his journey from Brooklyn to White House chief medical advisor.(Source: Simon and Schuster/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There’s a cartoon of Dr. Anthony Fauci on the front of a children’s book all about him and his journey from Brooklyn to White House chief medical advisor.

It’s called “Dr. Fauci: How a Boy from Brooklyn Became America’s Doctor,” written by Kate Messner.

She says the book is for curious kids just like Fauci, who always had questions, whether it was about the tropical fish in his bedroom or something he learned in Sunday school.

The book comes out June 29.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haley Silvers (left) and Ashley Vincent (right) stand side by side at the register where they...
Gas station employees save woman from abduction
Bowling Green Fire Department rescues one person from Barren River Sunday morning
Benjamin Brown, 32, of Cave City arrested on child abuse charges
Cave City man arrested for allegedly abusing three children
WKU professor teaches one last class after 42 year career on the hill.
WKU professor teaches one last class after a 42-year career on the hill
Missing person, Michael Carver.
Report: Missing homeless man hasn’t been seen since November

Latest News

Doctors say the injuries to the boy's shoulder could have long term effects on his mobility,...
Parents call for Fla. beach closure after 9-year-old bitten by alleged shark
Jay Weiskopf, 9, is recovering after he was bitten in the shoulder by what his parents say was...
Boy, 9, bitten by shark minutes into Florida vacation, parents say
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder
Generic school photo.
Monroe County Schools will leave classes early on Wednesday
Police responded to active shooter situation at Colorado supermarket
Police responded to active shooter situation at Colorado supermarket