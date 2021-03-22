Advertisement

Gas station employees save woman from abduction

By Ashton Jones
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Three gas station workers are being hailed as heroes in their town.

Haley Silvers, Brandy West, and Ashley Vincent all helped a Louisville woman escape abduction at a Hart County Shell station.

March first, 8:30 pm, this video shows two female shell employees fighting off a man who the woman says is Antonio Smith:

The man’s holding his girlfriend by the hair as workers West and Silvers say they tried to pull him off her.

“We were just like touch us, fight us, not her. She’s pregnant, she has a baby, just leave her alone,” Silvers explains.

Before the fighting, when the couple first arrived, the two stopped in for a few items. The workers say the girlfriend approached the counter, snacks in hand.

That’s when Vincent says she said, “please help me. She said my boyfriend, he’s going to--he’s threatening my life, I don’t feel safe. She said just please help me.”

“He was holding her hostage,” Vincent says plainly.

After the girls realized she needed help, they tried to buy as much time as possible. Vincent started by forcibly declining the woman’s purchase multiple times. Then she moved on to buying time by explaining the products around her, “I grabbed a mask and I’m thinking he’s out there looking so I’m pointing at the mask... just trying to buy more time”

Afterwards, the employees tried to get her to safety by bringing her to the back room, but the man followed them back.

“[He] drug her from the office all the way back there to the door, outside, never let go of her,” Silvers explains.

The girls and a few bystanders were able to hold him outside until the police arrived. Antonio Smith was arrested that night. Smith has a court date scheduled for March 22 at 8:30 am.

Antonio Smith's mugshot from Hart County Jail's website.
His charges are as follows:

ASSAULT, 4TH DEGREE (DOMESTIC VIOLENCE) MINOR INJURY

VIOLATION OF A KENTUCKY EPO/DVO

ASSAULT 3RD - PEACE OFFICER - COMMUNICABLE BODILY FLUID

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 2ND DEGREE

WANTON ENDANGERMENT-1ST DEGREE

