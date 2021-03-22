UPDATE: Missing Glasgow boy found safe

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Adrian Huff has been found safe.

The Glasgow Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a 12-year-old.

According to police, Adrian Huff was last seen Sunday on McKenna Street in Glasgow around 10:30 p.m. and was wearing a camo hoodie, blue jeans and boots.

If you have any information please call the Glasgow Police Department at 270-651-6165 or 270-651-5151.

