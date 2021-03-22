Gov. Beshear makes appointments to Kentucky Boards and Commissions

FRANKFORT, Ky. - Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:

Gov. Beshear has appointed the Honorable Mark Thurmond of Franklin to the office of Circuit Judge for the 49th Judicial Circuit, Division 1, of Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear has appointed Queenie Averette, Tonya Lindsey, Amy Brady, Melissa Leath, Pamela Priddy and Thomas Wine as members of the Kentucky State Corrections Commission.

Queenie Averette of Louisville serves as Judge Executive for Jefferson County. She replaces Randall Dial, whose term has expired. Ms. Averette shall serve for a term expiring Feb. 17, 2024.

Tonya Lindsey of Lexington replaces Brenda Tiffany, whose term has expired. Ms. Lindsey shall serve for a term expiring Feb. 17, 2024.

Amy Brady of Henderson serves as Jailer for the Henderson County Detention Center. She replaces Robert Boggs, whose term has expired. Ms. Brady shall serve for a term expiring Feb. 17, 2024.

Melissa Leath of Louisville is a licensed clinical psychologist. She replaces Leon Heaton, whose term has expired. Ms. Leath shall serve for a term expiring Feb. 17, 2024.

Pamela Priddy of Burlington is the Chief Strategy Officer for Necco. She replaces Susan Smith, whose term has expired. Ms. Priddy shall serve for a term expiring Feb. 17, 2024.

Thomas Wine of Louisville serves as the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Jefferson County. He replaces Louis Kelly, whose term has expired. Mr. Wine shall serve for a term expiring Feb. 17, 2024.

Gov. Beshear has appointed Kartik Kamat as a member of the Consumers Advisory Council.

Kartik Kamat of Louisville is the owner of Granite America. He replaces Alyssa McDowell, whose term has expired. Mr. Kamat shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 8, 2023.

Gov. Beshear has appointed Tyler Fleming and Karen Morehead as members of the Kentucky African-American Heritage Commission. Gov. Beshear has also reappointed Charisse Gillett.

Tyler Fleming of Louisville is an assistant professor at the University of Louisville. He replaces Billie Travis, whose term has expired. Mr. Fleming shall serve for a term expiring Feb. 1, 2025.

Karen Morehead of Smithfield is a retired teacher. She replaces Carolyn Sundy. Ms. Morehead shall serve the remainder of the unexpired term ending Feb. 1, 2023.

Charisse Gillett of Louisville shall serve for a term expiring Feb. 1, 2025.

Gov. Beshear has appointed Greg Pritchett as a member of the Water Transportation Advisory Board.

Greg Pritchett of Henderson is a port manager at Henderson County Riverport. He replaces Greg Curlin, whose term has expired. Mr. Pritchett shall serve for a term expiring Sept. 30, 2024.

Gov. Beshear has appointed Jonathan Perkins as a member of the Kentucky Board of Landscape Architects.

Jonathan Perkins of Paducah is a landscape architect for Bacon Farmer Workman Engineering & Testing, Inc. He replaces John Swintosky, whose term has expired. Mr. Perkins shall serve for a term expiring Feb. 1, 2024.

Gov. Beshear has appointed Susan Hill, Alvin Cox and Susan Biasiolli as members of the Finance and Administration Architectural Services Selection Committee.