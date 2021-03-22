Advertisement

Governor vetoes bill curbing his ability to fill Senate seat

FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.
FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.(Timothy D. Easley | (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley))
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky’s Democratic governor has vetoed a bill that would empower Republican leaders to influence his choice to temporarily fill a U.S. Senate seat should a vacancy occur.

Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday the bill would wrongly empower party bosses. The bill passed by veto-proof margins in the GOP-led legislature.

The measure would require a governor to choose from a three-name list provided by party leaders from the same party as the senator who formerly held the seat.

With McConnell and fellow Republican Rand Paul holding the Senate seats from Kentucky, that would designate GOP leaders to submit the names.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haley Silvers (left) and Ashley Vincent (right) stand side by side at the register where they...
Gas station employees save woman from abduction
Bowling Green Fire Department rescues one person from Barren River Sunday morning
Benjamin Brown, 32, of Cave City arrested on child abuse charges
Cave City man arrested for allegedly abusing three children
WKU professor teaches one last class after 42 year career on the hill.
WKU professor teaches one last class after a 42-year career on the hill
Missing person, Michael Carver.
Report: Missing homeless man hasn’t been seen since November

Latest News

Generic school photo.
Monroe County Schools will leave classes early on Wednesday
BGHS Swim Team students watch as the 'Dome of Champions' is demolished
BGHS’s ‘Dome of Champions’ torn down, new natatorium in the works
A project to improve a section of the Scottsville road corridor in Bowling Green has begun
Scottsville Road corridor project
Jeremy Waters
Pizza delivery driver, and two men recognized as heroes during house fire
Governor appoints Franklin attorney to judgeship
Mark Thurmond named Circuit Court Judge