Horse Cave to the Nines returns

HORSE CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Horse Cave to the Nines is the first Friday of each month April through December where downtown businesses stay open until 9.

“The shops down here, the cave, places that normally don’t stay open after 5 stay open until 9. So you can come out and check out what the shops have to offer,” said Jennifer Sims, Owner of Sims studios and Art Studios.

Sims tells 13 News they will also have food vendors and other vendors set up in the community. Last year with COVID Horse Cave at the Nines was unable to take place, however, they are hoping the April 2nd event will have a great turnout and the event can get going again.

Horse cave to the nines (Kaley Skaggs)

A large number of local businesses will be participating in Horse Cave to the Nines. Emry Riley, who owns A Walk Through Time in Horse Cave will be taking part.

“It’s really exciting to see the group that we didn’t get to see last year, because of COVID, but to come back this year and to celebrate,” Riley said.

Mark your calendar for this weekly community event! Stores & restaurants will be open and offering special sales & give-a-ways for you and your family.

For more information on Horse Cave to the Nines visit their Facebook page HERE.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.