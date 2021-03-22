Hot bats lead WKU to series sweep of UAB

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Western Kentucky Softball came away with their third win of the weekend and completed the sweep of UAB by a score of 9-3 on Sunday. It was a full team effort with eight of nine batters coming away with at least one hit on the day, totaling 13, with six of those going for extra bases.

“I really feel like from this weekend we had a lot of contributors both offensively and in the circle not to mention some great plays defensively,” opened head coach Amy Tudor. “I feel like our depth is really important as we move forward into conference play, which will start very soon.”

The Hilltoppers improve 14-4 on the season, while the Blazers move to an even 13-13. This non-conference matchup was the first series of the season for WKU Softball.

Redshirt-senior Kelsey Aikey started for the second time in the series. She allowed four hits and two runs. She would give way to Shelby Nunn after 3.0 innings of work who completed the game. Nunn worked the final 4.0 innings with zero earned runs on seven hits and zero walks.

After UAB jumped out to an early lead in the first with an RBI single down the left-field line, the Hilltoppers responded in the bottom frame with a three-RBI double by Taylor Sanders down the right-field line and never looked back. It was Sanders’ eighth double of the season and she would add to that throughout the game.

WKU would add to their lead in a big way in the bottom of the third, starting with a homerun to left-center from Sullivan, giving her a team-high six on the year. Just two batters later, Jordan Ridge went deep after a single by Kendall Smith, to extend the Hilltopper lead to 6-1. It was Ridge’s second of the year, as well as the second of her career. Maddie Bowlds had a double to drive in Sanders after her second double, to make the score 7-1 after three innings of play.

The Tops would add two more runs in the bottom of the fifth off a sacrifice fly from Brylee Hage, and a double steal from Bowlds (to second) and Sanders (to score). WKU would only surrender two runs after the first inning and come away with a 9-3 victory on Sunday afternoon.

The Hilltoppers turned double plays in the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings giving them a total of five on the season.

