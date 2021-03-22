Advertisement

KY woman says late federal refund is hurting her finances

By Ashton Jones
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One Kentucky woman is hurting financially as she waits for her federal refund.

Sarah Young-Flener takes care of all the finances for her family. She says she expected to use some of the refunds for daycare costs since it’s just her and her kids.

Sarah says she’s waited over a month for the direct deposit after e-filing. She says the federal refund would help her with expensive bills like maintenance on her home.

”It’s like, you know, the one thing that I thought would come through pretty easy--my refund check--is just like not so much. Kentucky’s already paid me. On the federal end, it’s just a no-go apparently,” she says.

According to the IRS, most refunds are issued in less than 21 days.

Some tax returns take longer to process than others for many reasons, including when a return:

  • Includes errors
  • Is incomplete
  • Is affected by identity theft or fraud
  • Includes a claim filed for an Earned Income Tax Credit or an Additional Child Tax Credit. See Q&A below.
  • Includes a Form 8379, Injured Spouse Allocation PDF, which could take up to 14 weeks to process
  • Needs further review in general

You can find more information on federal tax refunds on irs.gov.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bowling Green Fire Department rescues one person from Barren River Sunday morning
WKU professor teaches one last class after 42 year career on the hill.
WKU professor teaches one last class after a 42-year career on the hill
Haley Silvers (left) and Ashley Vincent (right) stand side by side at the register where they...
Gas station employees save woman from abduction
Kentucky COVID-19 Update
Gov. Beshear: 10th straight week of declining COVID-19 cases, lowest positivity rate since July
“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos

Latest News

Matalco, Pproducer of aluminum products, makes $53.5 million investment, creates 60 full-time...
Matalco planning facility in Simpson County
Jericho Pope of Glasgow
Methamphetamine found in home leads to arrest of Glasgow man
Kaley LIVE at Horse Cave to the Nines
Kaley LIVE at Horse Cave to the Nines
Good News: Ohio Art Student Wins National Award
Good News: Ohio Art Student Wins National Award
A great day to get those outdoor chores done!
Another dry and warm day before showers return this week