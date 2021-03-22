Leitchfield police looking for a missing 17-year-old

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Leitchfield Police Department is looking for a 17-year-old male juvenile runaway.

Police say Jason O’Rafferty was last seen at his home in Leitchfield on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 5:00 p.m.

He’s white, 5′ 6″, 135lbs. with blue eyes.

He has a teardrop tattoo on his face, multiple tattoos on his left wrist, right arm, left leg, and chest.

O’Rafferty has contacted family members to let them know he is safe.

If anyone knows where Jason O’Rafferty is, call the Leitchfield Police Department at 270-259-3850 or any law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.