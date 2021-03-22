Advertisement

Mark Thurmond named Circuit Court Judge

By Gene Birk
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) -- Governor Andy Beshear has appointed Mark Thurmond of Franklin to the office of Circuit Judge for the 49th Judicial Circuit, Division 1, of Kentucky. That includes Allen and Simpson counties.

Thurmond was a partner at the law firm of Crocker & Thurmond and had previously served as a trial commissioner. He succeeds Judge Janet Crocker who resigned January 31, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haley Silvers (left) and Ashley Vincent (right) stand side by side at the register where they...
Gas station employees save woman from abduction
Bowling Green Fire Department rescues one person from Barren River Sunday morning
Benjamin Brown, 32, of Cave City arrested on child abuse charges
Cave City man arrested for allegedly abusing three children
WKU professor teaches one last class after 42 year career on the hill.
WKU professor teaches one last class after a 42-year career on the hill
Missing person, Michael Carver.
Report: Missing homeless man hasn’t been seen since November

Latest News

Generic school photo.
Monroe County Schools will leave classes early on Wednesday
BGHS Swim Team students watch as the 'Dome of Champions' is demolished
BGHS’s ‘Dome of Champions’ torn down, new natatorium in the works
A project to improve a section of the Scottsville road corridor in Bowling Green has begun
Scottsville Road corridor project
Jeremy Waters
Pizza delivery driver, and two men recognized as heroes during house fire