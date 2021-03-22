Mark Thurmond named Circuit Court Judge

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) -- Governor Andy Beshear has appointed Mark Thurmond of Franklin to the office of Circuit Judge for the 49th Judicial Circuit, Division 1, of Kentucky. That includes Allen and Simpson counties.

Thurmond was a partner at the law firm of Crocker & Thurmond and had previously served as a trial commissioner. He succeeds Judge Janet Crocker who resigned January 31, 2021.

