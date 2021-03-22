Advertisement

Matalco planning facility in Simpson County

Matalco, Pproducer of aluminum products, makes $53.5 million investment, creates 60 full-time jobs.
Matalco, Pproducer of aluminum products, makes $53.5 million investment, creates 60 full-time jobs.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Ky. (AP) - An aluminum manufacturer is spending $53 million to set up a plant in a vacant facility in south central Kentucky.

Matalco says the plant will create 60 full-time jobs in the coming years.

The company will convert a 461,000-square-foot facility in Simpson County into a plant that produces ingots from recycled aluminum.

It is expected to be operating by 2022, with annual capacity to produce 270 million pounds of aluminum ingots.

