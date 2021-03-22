Advertisement

Metcalfe County Middle School principal to become director of pupil personnel

Allen Trotter named new Director of Pupil Personnel at the Metcalfe County School District.
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
METCALF CO., Ky. (WBKO) - A new Director of Pupil Personnel has been named pending the retirement of the current director, Chris Huffman.

Metcalfe County Middle School principal Allen Trotter will be the district’s next director.

In a Facebook post the district says, “while Mr. Huffman will be missed, we are excited to welcome Mr. Trotter to the central office staff.”

📣Exciting news to pass along... Metcalfe County Schools announced this afternoon that MCMS principal Allen Trotter will...

Posted by Metcalfe County Schools on Friday, March 19, 2021

The search is also currently underway for a new principal at Metcalfe County Middle School.

