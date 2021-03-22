Metcalfe County Middle School principal to become director of pupil personnel
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
METCALF CO., Ky. (WBKO) - A new Director of Pupil Personnel has been named pending the retirement of the current director, Chris Huffman.
Metcalfe County Middle School principal Allen Trotter will be the district’s next director.
In a Facebook post the district says, “while Mr. Huffman will be missed, we are excited to welcome Mr. Trotter to the central office staff.”
The search is also currently underway for a new principal at Metcalfe County Middle School.
