Project to improve Scottsville Rd Corridor begins

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to KTC, a project to improve the corridor in between KY 884 Three Springs Road to the Greenwood Mall entrance at Bryant Way has started.

At the intersection with Cave Mill Road, dual left-turn lanes will be constructed on U.S. 231 Scottsville Road to Cave Mill Road and dual left-turn lanes on Cave Mill Road to U.S. 231 Scottsville Road.

The Greenwood Mall entrance at U.S. 231 Scottsville Road will be widened to include a dedicated left-turn lane, a dedicated right-turn lane, and a left/straight-through lane.

Much of the work will take place overnight to limit traffic. Work will also be held during daytime hours.

Motorists should expect traffic disruptions, traffic delays, and lane closures throughout the improvements.

The goal of the project is to improve safety, efficiency, and overall traffic flow in the area.

The project is expected to be completed in the late fall of this year.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.