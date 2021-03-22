Advertisement

Report: Missing homeless man hasn’t been seen since November

By Kelly Dean
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man who hasn’t been seen for four months has been added to the National Missing Person’s list.

The brother of Michael Carver contacted police recently to notify them regarding the unknown whereabouts of Carver, a report states.

According to the report, Carver had been struggling with homelessness and had a campsite set up in the area of Louisville Road and 31W Bypass under the bridge.

While Carver had not seen his brother since June 2020, he would occasionally hear from his brother through Facebook messenger; however, his brother did not hear from Carver for a while. Following concerns, his brother visited multiple homeless organizations and areas to inquire about Carver. Many stated they were familiar with him but had not seen him recently. The most recent time anyone saw him was reportedly near the end of November at a church that was part of Room In the Inn.

The police report says Carver’s social media has not been active.

Carver has officially been entered into the National Crime Information Center as missing.

Anyone who has any information about Carver’s whereabouts should contact the police.

***MISSING Person Alert*** This is Chris Carver. He has not been seen since the end of November. He has been placed on...

Posted by HOTEL INC on Saturday, March 20, 2021

