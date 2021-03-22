Advertisement

Results from the opening round of the 4th Region Tourney

By Hunter Smith
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The opening round of the Boys’ 4Th Region Tournament took place this Sunday. Here’s a look at the results from the first round of the tourney.

Bowling Green 66, Clinton County 50

The Purples were lead by senior Isaiah Mason with 15 points and eight rebounds. Blake Melton had 15 points for the Bulldogs.

Bowling Green (21-2) advances to Monday’s semifinal game and will face Allen County-Scottsville at 6 p.m. at E.A. Diddle Arena.

Clinton County ends the season 20-5.

ACS 53, Russellville 48

Sunday’s win gave the Patriots (16-7) their first victory in regional play since 2005.

ACS was led by senior Mason Shirley with 15 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists.

The Patriots will take on Bowling Green in Monday’s semifinal game.

Russellville finishes 9-11.

Greenwood 73, Metcalfe County 58

The Gators (16-12) were led by junior Cade Stinnett with 19 points.

Greenwood will now face Barren County in the semifinals on Tuesday, March 23 at 6:00 p.m. at E.A. Diddle Arena.

Metcalfe County ends the season 17-10.

Barren County 62, Franklin-Simpson 59

The Trojans (21-8) will now take on Greenwood in Tuesday’s semifinal.

The Wildcats end the year 14-4.

