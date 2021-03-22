Advertisement

Sanders earns C-USA Hitter of the Week.

WKU Hilltoppers infielder Taylor Sanders (15) UAB Blazers vs WKU Hilltoppers game #1 on March...
WKU Hilltoppers infielder Taylor Sanders (15) UAB Blazers vs WKU Hilltoppers game #1 on March 20, 2021 at WKU Softball Complex in Bowling Green, KY(Steve Roberts/WKU Athletics | WKU Athletics)
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
DALLAS, Tx. (WBKO) -Western Kentucky Softball redshirt freshman Taylor Sanders earned Conference USA Hitter of the Week honors after a standout weekend at the plate and in the field, the league announced Monday. Sanders is the second Hilltopper this season to be honored with the award, joining Kennedy Sullivan.

Sanders delivered her best weekend yet as a Hilltopper as the Tops swept UAB in the non-conference weekend series. WKU outscored the Blazers 25-10 across the three games while Sanders nearly drove in as many runs (eight) as UAB scored all weekend. Sanders recorded three-straight multi-RBI outings in the series thanks to a three-run home run in game one, a two-run shot in game two, and a bases-clearing double in game three. Additionally, Sanders turned in a 3-for-3 day on Sunday as the Red and White completed the sweep, posting three doubles for the Hilltoppers – a new single-game program record for WKU.

Starting all three games at the hot corner for WKU, Sanders made some spectacular defensive plays including helping turn a 4-5-4 double play in game 3 of the series – one of the Tops’ three double plays in the game.

Sanders batted .500 on the weekend while slugging an outrageous 1.400 thanks to her five extra-base hits. She also stole two bases and scored four runs.

