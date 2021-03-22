Scattered Showers for Tuesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Clouds were a part of our Monday, but so was enough sunshine to send temperatures to 70 degrees in Bowling Green, with the help of southerly breezes. The opening days of Spring have been dry thus far, but that could change Tuesday.

Clouds increase overnight into Tuesday as we have some showers move into the region by Tuesday afternoon - not a complete washout, but a day where an umbrella nearby would be handy! Temps on Tuesday will be slightly cooler as we have more breezy winds along with the clouds and rain, but highs still manage to reach the upper 60s! Wednesday looks mainly dry as we will be between weather systems. Under partly sunny skies, we may see our warmest temperatures of the year so far Wednesday afternoon...topping out in the mid 70s! South winds continue into mid-week.

Showers return Thursday - a day that looks to be soggy that could include some rumbles of thunder and gusty winds! High temps will still be in the upper 60s and low 70s, but skies will be overcast with the periods of rain. Showers and storms continue Thursday night into Friday morning before exiting the region - leaving us with partly cloudy skies and slightly cooler conditions to end the work week. The weekend starts off dry, but isolated shower chances return by Sunday with temperatures still steady in the mid-to-upper 60s and low 70s in the region.

This spring pattern continues as we head into the following week as we continue to see seasonable temps as well as seasonable moisture. If April showers bring May flowers, will March showers bring us more April flowers? Heck, we already have March flowers - and we’d love to see them! Send us your spring flowers/tree bloom photos to wbko.com/photos to be featured on 13 News or on our website!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Scattered showers and warm. High 69, Low 58, winds S-14

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warmer. High 75, Low 57, winds S-12

THURSDAY: Breezy with showers and a few thunderstorms likely. High 68, Low 53, winds S-13

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 71

Today’s Low: 41

Normal High: 62

Normal Low: 39

Record High: 90 (1907)

Record Low: 20 (2002)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.77″ (-1.29″)

Yearly Precip: 13.8″ (+3.17″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

Today’s Sunset: 7:00 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:46 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 23 / Small Particulate Matter: 25)

UV Index: High (6)

Pollen Count: Moderate (7.3 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1323 Mold Spore Count)

