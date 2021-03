BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Hunter and Brian welcome WKU Basketball’s Carson Williams to the show this week. Williams talks about his decision to pursue a career in the NFL and the preparation for his pro day.

Also joining the show is South Warren Baseball head coach Chris Gage to discuss the upcoming season after missing out last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

