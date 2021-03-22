“The Lee and Hayley Show” coming to WBKO FOX in May

Lexington, Kentucky – “The Lee and Hayley Show” is proud to announce it will begin sharing its signature brand of entertainment beginning Monday, May 10 on FOX affiliate WBKO in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The show stars nationally touring comedian and SiriusXM regular Lee Cruse and the Emmy Award winning Hayley Harmon.

The longtime duo launched their new show on WTVQ ABC36 in Lexington, Kentucky in February of 2020.

“The last thing we could have anticipated was a global pandemic impacting every facet of life as we knew it one month after launching the show,” said Cruse. “We are blessed to have surrounded ourselves with such a dynamic team of professionals who ensure we put out an outstanding product each and every day; thanks to them, this new opportunity became possible,” he added.

Since the beginning, Cruse and Harmon have delivered on viewer satisfaction with current event features, comic sketches, human-interest stories, and their weekly Charity Spotlight segment. Fan favorites include “Driving Me Crazy,” “Crazy Arms,” and daily antics with their staff. Viewers have been thrilled to be reunited with Lee and Hayley’s high-energy delivery, captivating on-screen chemistry, and no-punches pulled comedy.

“Our intention from day one was to give people a break from all the negativity in the world for one hour a day,” Harmon remarked. “We wanted to make them laugh and we’re humbled by the emails and mentions on social media that tell us we did just that during the pandemic. Our fans are absolutely amazing, and we love them.”

WBKO, the market leader in Bowling Green for decades, is owned by Atlanta-based Gray Television, Inc. Tim Coles, vice president and general manager at WBKO, was delighted to add the small screen power-duo to his stable. “We’re excited to welcome Lee into, and welcome Hayley back to, the WBKO family,” he said. Harmon previously anchored for WBKO nearly a decade ago. “Their tremendous talent and immense viewer and advertiser appeal is going to be a game-changer in this market,” he added.

Stay tuned…more exciting news about The Lee and Hayley Show coming soon.