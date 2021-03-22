Warmth continues, but soggy times ahead!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We had a dry weekend overall with mostly sunny skies and warm air. This continues as we head into the start of your work week with temperature readings showing highs flirting with the upper 60′s tomorrow!

Sunshine turns to rain as we head into Tuesday afternoon due to an approaching cold front moving eastward. Scattered showers continue into Wednesday and Thursday before becoming isolated on Friday. Despite the rain, temperatures during the day will top out in the mid to upper 60′s while the lows linger in the mid 50′s for the rest of the week. We kick off the weekend to a dry start, but that changes as we track the potential for more isolated showers on Sunday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Partly sunny and warm. High 70, Low 51, winds S-7

TUESDAY: Scattered showers and warm. High 66, Low 56, winds S-12

WEDNESDAY: Isolated showers and warmer. High 70, Low 55, winds S-10

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 68

Today’s Low: 33

Normal High: 62

Normal Low: 38

Record High: 91 (1907)

Record Low: 20 (2013)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.77″ (-1.15″)

Yearly Precip: 13.8″ (+3.31″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

Today’s Sunset: 6:59 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:46 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 44 / Small Particulate Matter: 22)

UV Index: High (6)

Pollen Count: Moderate (7.2 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1323 Mold Spore Count)

