Gov. Beshear reports 294 new COVID-19 cases; positivity rate below 3%

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gives the latest update on COVID-19.

Gov. Beshear said Kentucky had seen ten straight weeks of declining cases.

“We’ve come too far and we’ve lost too much to mess this up now. So please continue to wear your masks until we get everybody vaccinated,” said Gov. Beshear. “And if you’re thinking about not taking the vaccine, think harder. Think about all the individuals you can protect. Think about how much they need your help to ensure we can continue what we see today, of fewer and fewer cases and fewer and fewer losses.”

The governor reported 294 new cases of the virus Monday, 11 new deaths and 50 new audit deaths. To see a list of those reported lost to the virus Monday, click here.

Kentucky COVID Facts 3-22-2021
Kentucky COVID Facts 3-22-2021(WBKO)

The Governor said more than 1,186,000 Kentuckians have been vaccinated already.

