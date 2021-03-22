Advertisement

Woman recognized for efforts to connect Bosnian community

Edina Turkovic is being honored at the Women of Achievement awards.
By Laura Rogers
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - March is Women’s History Month, and to celebrate, the Bowling Green Human Rights Commission recognizes Women of Achievement in our community.

Edina Turkovic is among those women. Turkovic was lauded for her efforts to organize a women’s group for the Bosnian community to have fellowship, drink coffee, learn new information and socialize. She has organized and welcomed guest speakers to present to the group on everything from poetry to skincare. Turkovic also made sure to include an older generation of Bosnian women who do not drive or speak English. She wanted women of all ages to feel included and welcome.

The nomination for Turkovic said “Edina is genuinely a treasure within our community. Her work ethic, passion and positive energy are rare to find.”

