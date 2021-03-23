Advertisement

3A Composites to host job fair in Glasgow

3A Composites is conducting a “hiring blitz actively recruiting candidates to work as manufacturing material handlers.”(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - 3A Composites is hosting a drive-through job fair Tuesday, March 30.

The company is conducting a “hiring blitz actively recruiting candidates to work as manufacturing material handlers.” Jobs start at $15.00 an hour with incremental increases, a quarterly bonus program and benefits package.

The job fair will be in the 3A Composites parking lot at 205 American Ave in Glasgow from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Job seekers can complete the application online at www.3acompositesusa.com and then go through the screening process without getting out of their cars.

