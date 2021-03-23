Advertisement

Barren River District Health Department confirms 28,721 cases of COVID-19 in the district

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren River District Health Department has 28,721 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, 26,078 of which have recovered.

Our district has 396 deaths reported from COVID-19.

See the breakdown of numbers by county below:

BRDHD Update 3-23-2021
BRDHD Update 3-23-2021(WBKO)

The Barren River District Health Department is currently administering COVID-19 vaccines for individuals in Phases 1A, 1B, and 1C.

For phase guidelines, please visit https://chfs.ky.gov/agencies/dph/covid19/20210104_Phasesbupdate.pdf.

Effective March 17, 2021, BRDHD’s agency will schedule appointments for April for individuals in Phase 1A, 1B, and 1C.

Due to vaccine supply, vaccine clinics will occur on specific days for each county. Once the appointments are full for April, they will schedule appointments again in mid-April for the month of May

To schedule an appointment online:

o Visit https://www.yellowschedule.com/booking/brdhd__vaccine__site. There is a link available on BRDHD’s website home page at www.barrenriverhealth.org

o Select the correct County Service from the dropdown menu under Book Appointment online

o Select the date

o Available timeslots will be listed, click Load More to show ALL available timeslots for that day.

o After clicking the timeslot you want, on the appointment details screen click “Book Now”.

o You will be prompted to enter an email address or sign in…enter an email address. If you do not have an email address, please call BRDHD for assistance.

o Enter first and last name, then enter a password and click Submit.

o Next, enter your cell phone number and click Submit. You will receive a passcode on your cell phone, enter that passcode on the website and click Submit.

o Finally, click Confirm Booking and you are all set!

If you do not have internet access and do not have someone to assist you with the online process, please call the Barren River District Health Department between 8:00am to 4:30pm Monday-Friday at 270-781-8039 and press option 1. The KY COVID-19 Hotline (800) 722-5725 can answer general COVID-19 vaccine questions

