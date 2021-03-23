Beshear signs ten new bills into law, vetoes three, more to come

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - On his second day of doing so, Governor Andy Beshear signed ten new bills into law and vetoed three others Tuesday.

During a live stream Tuesday, Beshear signed House Bill 8 which helps quasi-governmental organizations by their employees easing pension burdens.

Additionally, Beshear signed several bills in regard to penalties for offenses related to children. Senate Bill 64 targets online child predators. House Bill 472 extends the statute of limitations for misdemeanor sex offenses against minors from five years to 10 years.

Beshear also signed several bills related to criminal justice reform. Senate Bill 84 pertains to pregnant women who are incarcerated. The bill establishes restrictive housing and medical observation of inmates who are pregnant or in the immediate postpartum period.

Beshear went on to veto three bills. The governor vetoed the controversial House Bill 312 which would shield the legislative branch from providing public records.

“It’s a recipe for secrecy” that “does not live up to our values of a transparent government,” Beshear said.

As he announced the veto of Senate Bill 65, he called it cruel. He claimed the bill would have threatened the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits of some kids.

Tomorrow, Beshear is expected to address the contested education bills that include school choice, scholarship tax credits and the bipartisan bill which allows Kentucky students to have an additional school year following the pandemic.

The governor’s 10-day veto period expires Sunday.

The vetoes will likely be overridden by the GOP legislature Monday and Tuesday when lawmakers wrap up the session.

