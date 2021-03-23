BGHS’s ‘Dome of Champions’ torn down, new natatorium in the works

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Just after its 50th year in existence, what many know as Bowling Green High Schools ‘Dome of Champions’ was officially torn down Monday.

“Just thinking about all the times we had, all the times going in and working out and all the swim meets we had, it’s just kind of sad,” Dee Wilkins said. Wilkins is Bowling Green High School’s swim and dive coach.

Not only has Wilkins coached Bowling Green’s swim team to success the past several years, but he also practiced in the dome when he attended Bowling Green High School, making many memories.

“I started swimming here in 1975 as a kid,” Wilkins said, “and then of course swam for Bowling Green High School from 1984 to 88, so I have a long history here at the dome.”

Wilkins was one of a handful of people that gathered by the dome on Monday and watched as heavy machinery took down the final beams. Some of his students, now on Bowling Green’s swim team, watched as well.

“To be honest, you know, it’s like a second home to me. I spend a lot of hours in there, and, to see it torn down it’s very sad, but it’s a bright future with a new pool is being built,” Ethan Taylor, a senior at Bowling Green High School, and the captain of the swim team said.

He was accompanied by Owen Renfrow, a sophomore on the swim team, who will get to use the new natatorium currently being built behind the school.

“I’m looking forward to how clean it is going to be, just all new facilities, a brand new state of the art. It will have more lanes,” Renfrow said.

The Bowling Green Independent School District is keeping track of the progress of renovations on its website. You can access more updates on construction by clicking here.

The district plans on putting a courtyard and new auditorium in place of where the ‘Dome of Champions’ will have once stood.

