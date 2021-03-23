Advertisement

Christian County Health Department hosting late night clinic March 25

Med Center Health Vaccine Clinic
Med Center Health Vaccine Clinic(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHRISTIAN CO., Ky. (WBKO) - The Christian County Health Department will be hosting vaccine clinic Thursday March 25 until 5:30PM to accommodate those who need to be vaccinated at a later hour.

They are vaccinated those 50 and older as well as anyone already qualifying in Phases 1A, 1B, or 1C at the Bruce Convention Center.

The Bruce Convention Center is located at 303 Conference Center Drive in Hopkinsville.

You can visit their Facebook page to find the link to schedule an appointment.

